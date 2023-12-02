Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 11.7% in November

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 116,700 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 566,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BFRG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,404. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,942,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile



Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Stories

