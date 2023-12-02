BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 1,380,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Down 1.5 %
About BYD
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
