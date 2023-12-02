Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,057,733 shares.

Byotrol Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.38. The company has a market cap of £2.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vivan Pinto purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,104.84). 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

