Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,300 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 904,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.37 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.
About Cadeler A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.