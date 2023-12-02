Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,300 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 904,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.37 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

About Cadeler A/S

See Also

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, operations, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

