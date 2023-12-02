Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Callinex Mines Price Performance

Shares of CLLXF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,574. Callinex Mines has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

