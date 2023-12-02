Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Callinex Mines Price Performance
Shares of CLLXF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,574. Callinex Mines has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.
About Callinex Mines
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.