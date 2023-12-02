Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43), reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.11%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSE CANF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.44. 42,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,147. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

