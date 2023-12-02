Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

CM stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.