Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,578,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,944,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.2 days.

CDUAF stock remained flat at $22.25 during midday trading on Friday. 3,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDUAF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

