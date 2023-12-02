Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Cancom has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Get Cancom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.