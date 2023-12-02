Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Up 10.6% in November

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 159,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,350. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.93.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.