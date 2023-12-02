Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Up 10.6% in November

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR
Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 159,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,350. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.93.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.