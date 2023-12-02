CashBackPro (CBP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $534,098.95

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00008029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $322.81 million and approximately $534,098.95 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,406.17 or 0.99972829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010855 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.99947107 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $763,269.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

