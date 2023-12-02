CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CBBI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.76. 1,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

