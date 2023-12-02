Celestia 24 Hour Volume Hits $443.60 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00022125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $443.60 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,007,013,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,057,226 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,006,794,520.547921 with 147,838,048.297921 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 7.3447086 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $185,599,303.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

