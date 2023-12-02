Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion. Celestica also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70 EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

