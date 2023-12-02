Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

