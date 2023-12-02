Centurion (CNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.45

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Centurion has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $30,644.41 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00038767 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

