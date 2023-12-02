CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in November

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.4 days.

Shares of CESDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,281. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CESDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

