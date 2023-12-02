Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 4.1 %

CMCM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 2,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

About Cheetah Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.