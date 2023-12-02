Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.52. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

