Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 4,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

