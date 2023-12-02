Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $931.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

