Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,837 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $207,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,167.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $31.58 on Friday, hitting $2,233.83. The company had a trading volume of 215,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,424. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,239.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,982.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,993.18. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

