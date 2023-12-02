Chromia One Day Volume Reaches $4.74 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Chromia has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $107.88 million and $4.74 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 767,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

