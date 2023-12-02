CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of CHS
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
CHS Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 25,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,286. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.
CHS Announces Dividend
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.