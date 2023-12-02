CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 25,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,286. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

CHS Announces Dividend

About CHS

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.