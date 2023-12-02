Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in November

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Special Situations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the second quarter worth $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 37.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 8,104.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Special Situations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWSS remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Friday. Clean Energy Special Situations has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Clean Energy Special Situations Company Profile

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

