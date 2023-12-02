Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

