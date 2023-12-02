Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,524.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cofinimmo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

Cofinimmo Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CFMOF remained flat at C$70.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.39. Cofinimmo has a 1-year low of C$58.00 and a 1-year high of C$98.00.

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants.

Featured Articles

