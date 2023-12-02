Compound (COMP) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.78 or 0.00133386 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $415.50 million and approximately $40.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024691 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.69 or 1.60062873 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,024,555 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,023,940.14717156 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.82382372 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $41,852,390.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.