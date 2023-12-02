Compound One Day Volume Reaches $45.97 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $52.47 or 0.00132812 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $421.02 million and approximately $45.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036960 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.24 or 1.60015571 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,024,711 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,023,940.14717156 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.82382372 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $41,852,390.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

