Conflux 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.01 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $566.81 million and $28.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,772.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00184835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.00581928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00440642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00049592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00124124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,460,617,209 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,460,492,172.7408047 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15444527 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $13,630,962.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

