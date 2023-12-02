Contrasting Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) & Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and Waldencast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $324.52 million 6.35 $21.73 million N/A N/A Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

19.9% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oddity Tech and Waldencast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Waldencast 0 1 1 0 2.50

Oddity Tech presently has a consensus target price of $48.14, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Waldencast has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Waldencast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Oddity Tech.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Waldencast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

