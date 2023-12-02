Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $72.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

