Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $596.25. 1,475,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,145. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $263.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $599.94.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.04.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

