Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,655 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 280,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,665. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

