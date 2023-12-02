Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Creative Realities stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,147. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Realities will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

