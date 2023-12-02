Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.00 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $66.00 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 305,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

