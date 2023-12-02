Crypterium Price Tops $0.0428 on Top Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.07 million and $645,581.10 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,050,330 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

