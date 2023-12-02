Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cuentas Stock Up 18.1 %

Shares of CUEN stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 540,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,924. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Cuentas has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

