CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 5,961,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,375.8 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYAGF remained flat at $6.16 during midday trading on Friday. CyberAgent has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

