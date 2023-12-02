DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $25,627.36 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.06218427 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34,373.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

