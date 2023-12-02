Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in November

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,699,900 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 7,215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.5 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.
