DeepBrain Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $225,349.16 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $7.26 million and $225,349.16 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

