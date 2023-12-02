Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.60.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,376. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.56. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

