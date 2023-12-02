Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,361,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,163. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.