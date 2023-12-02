dForce USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $985.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00184829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,884,472 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99590642 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,021.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

