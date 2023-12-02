Dignity Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00005139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.02566762 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

