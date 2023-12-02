Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Update

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,118. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,240 shares of company stock worth $6,064,187. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,900,000 after buying an additional 286,320 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

