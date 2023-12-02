Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $126.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

