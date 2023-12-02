E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EJH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in E-Home Household Service by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 292,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EJH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. 706,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. E-Home Household Service has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

