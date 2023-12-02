ELIS (XLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,003.07

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $56,003.07 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,866.27 or 0.99968764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03306759 USD and is down -8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,422.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

